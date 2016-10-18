Visakhapatnam

Chain-snatchers strike at two places in city

Two separate chain-snatching incidents, one at Kommadi in PM Palem area and another at Goshala junction under the Pendurthi police station limits were reported in the city on Monday.

According to PM Palem Inspector Lakshmana Murthy, a person wearing a helmet and riding a two-wheeler sntached a gold chain,weighing four tolas, from a 50-year-old woman as she was walking in an isolated area. The incident occurred around noon when the woman, a resident of Sai Ram Colony, was returning home after purchasing medicines near Kommadi.

The local police conducted vehicle checks at several areas, but were yet to trace the accused.

In another case, two persons snatched away a gold chain weighing four tolas from a 35-year-old woman as she was returning home after purchasing some eatables. Pendurthi Crime Inspector Shanmukha Rao said a part of the chain fell on the ground and the robbers escaped with the remaining piece.

The police launched a search.

