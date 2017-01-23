Cash award presented

Vangapandu Prasada Rao, the folk-singer, was felicitated in Andhra University on Sunday on the occasion of his 50th anniversary of his most celebrated tune-‘em pillado eldamostava’.

The felicitation function was organised jointly by the Leader People Service (LPS), Writers’ Academy and the Department of Languages and Culture. Actor R. Narayana Murthy, who attended as chief guest, said Vangapandu’s song had the power to move the public even after 50 years. After receiving a cash award of ₹ 1 lakh presented by the LPS, Vangapandu said he was overwhelmed by the affection shown by the public and he felt honoured to note that his folk tunes were sung by many even today.

According to chairman of LPS V.V. Ramanamurthy, the programme aims at reviving the folk culture of Uttarandhra.

AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, Registrar V. Umamaheswara Rao, chairman of Lok Nayak Foundation Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, writer Gollapudi Maruthi Rao, former minister Dadi Veerabadra Rao and poet Ramatirtha also spoke.