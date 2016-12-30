Cases on the rise, but detection rate drops

The overall registration of crime has gone up by over 1,000 cases when compared to the previous year and at the same time there is a dip in the detection rate by over 1,400 cases.

But does it reflect on the performance of the police force in the city? Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand says ‘No’. “In fact we have done better.”

Admitting that there was some slackness in the previous years in the registration of cases, he pointed out, “We have done our best for ‘free and fair’ registration of cases this year. In the earlier years, the police stations were reluctant to file an FIR, but now we have made the system transparent through day-to-day monitoring and now every case gets registered and that is why there is an increase in the registration of cases by 20 per cent, but that does not mean that crime has increased,” he said at the annual press conference held here on Thursday.

In 2014, the total number of cases registered was 5,336, in 2015 it was 5,204 and this year it was 6,227. The number of cases detected in 2014 was 4,018, while it was 3,434 in 2015 and 2001 this year, which clearly shows that the detection rate was 30 per cent, when compared to 49 in 2015 and 53 in 2014.

According to Mr. Yoganand, the focus was on ‘free and fair’ registration.

In 2014, the undetectable cases were 908 and in 2015 it was 380, and the number was brought down to 41 this year. Similarly, in 2014 the number of cases under investigation was 410 and it was 1,390 in 2015 and this year it went up to 4,185 cases. There have been cases pending since 2005 to be taken up for investigation and the process has been streamlined. This indicates that more number of cases was taken up for investigation and it would yield result in the next year, he observed.

Coming to individual head, the murder for gain has come down from seven in 2015 to two this year, but the murders went up from 16 to 30.

On whether they were gang-related murders, he pointed out that except two cases, the rest were sporadic killings over issues such as illicit connections or property disputes.

While house breaking by night went up from 272 in 2015 to 323 this year and ordinary theft from 466 to 548, there was a drop in snatching cases from 133 to 123. Cases of crime against women also went up from 840 in 2015 to 981 this year.

Two-wheeler thefts

But what was alarming was the two-wheeler theft. It went up from 335 in 2015 to 514 this year. “We are taking steps to curb this menace, by using the blue colts force,” he said.

Mr. Yoganand also pointed out that to reduce thefts, additional check-posts were being put up and they would be manned by reinforcements from AP Special Police, beats were being increased and a special team was working on mapping the crime-prone areas and nature of crimes committed.

He also said that notification was cleared for filling 779 vacancies and efforts were on for the early starting of the Cyber Crime Police station with a specialised Cyber crime laboratory.