Career guidance for tribal students

Under career guidance, Paderu ITDA is organising “Nela Nela Vennela” programme for students of Girijan Ashram schools. According to Paderu ITDA Project Officer Lotheti Sivasankar, from each mandal 10 students are involved in the exercise. The guidance was based on their interest and aptitude. A total of 510 students from Araku valley and Anantagiri reached the city via Borra Caves. They visited the zoo, Kailasagiri, Ramakrishna Beach and City Central Park.

They were accompanied by 55 teachers, physical education trainers, project directors and Tribal Welfare Officers M. Mallikarjuna Rao and B. Suryanarayana.