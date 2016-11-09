Cancellation of GO 267 demanded

The issue of G.O. No. 267 on Nov 14, this year, constituting a committee to ‘resolve the issue’ relating to Prathyusha Associates regarding construction of the Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha (ZGS) building is an attempt by the government to benefit ‘the private company at the cost of the public library’, representatives of the Public Library Seva Samithi alleged.

The lease-cum-development agreement (dt.15/02/10) with M/s Prathyusha Associates Shipping Private Ltd was terminated by the Government of AP on May 9, 2014 due to gross violations of the terms of agreement by the developer firm, following widespread agitation by representatives of the civil society.

Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao, in response to a query by MLC MVS Sarma on the floor of the Legislative Council on September 1, 2014, said the government had cancelled the agreement with M/s Prathyusha Associates and that AP Grandhalaya Parishad would construct the library building with ZGS funds. The Minister had assured that steps would be initiated to take back the site from the defaulter firm and a modern building would be constructed for the library. But, no steps were taken in that direction during the last two years. On September 10, 2016 Minister Palle Raghunadha Reddy had stated in the Legislative Council that the site was in the possession of the government and construction of the library building would begin within three months.

At a media conference here on Tuesday, the MLC wondered: “Where is the need to appoint a committee to resolve the issue, when the agreement with defaulter firm was already cancelled. ”.