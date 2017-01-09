Call to make library movement a success

Retired librarian of Mrs. A.V.N. College R.V. Gopala Rao was given Dr. Velaga Venkatappaiah Memorial Award for 2016 at a function here on Sunday.

The award carrying a citation and cash was presented to him by Society for Promotion of Public Libraries (SPPL) on the occasion of second death anniversary of Velaga Venkatappaih, popularly known as Grandhalaya Gandhi, a prominent activist of public library movement.

The award is instituted to honour to the librarian, who extends yeoman service to the library movement by India CSR network in co-ordination with SPPL, Visakhapatnam.

P. Srinivasa Rao, chief librarian of Dr. ANR College, Gudivada, who was the chief guest, said everyone should fight to redeem the unfinished task of Velaga Venkatappaiah to make library movement a grand success.

He said Venkatapapaih had written 64,000 pages and more than 75 books during his lifetime and had always encouraged child literature and child writers.

Son of the great crusader of library movement, Velaga Hari Sarvottama Rao, released book ‘Krishi Rupettina Rishi Dr. Velaga’ written by Mr. Srinivasa Rao at the meeting.

Last year the award was given to Datti Appala Naidu, an activist in libraries.

Mr. Gopala Rao in his address said Velaga Venkatappaiah served the profession for more than three decades and showed interest in Visakhapatnam for development of libraries in coastal Andhra.

He thanked SPPL committee members for selecting him for the award. Special invitees Additional SP (Marine Police) M.D. Khan, Praja Spandana president C.S. Rao, retired professor P. Soma Raju, Rotary public relations chairman P.L.K. Murthy and others were present.

SPPL president P.S.N. Murthy said they would give cash awards of Rs.11,000 in memory of Velaga Venkatappaiah every year from 2017.