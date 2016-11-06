Visakhapatnam

Call for transparency, accountability

Several programmes were conducted by the public sectors and other organisations to mark conclusion of Vigilance Awareness Week on Saturday with a call to ensure transparency, e-governance and fixing accountability at every level.

At a function conducted by RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Chief Commissioner, Central Excise, Customs and Service Tax C. Rajendiran highlighted the need to imbibe ethical values and develop systems in a transparent way to eliminate corruption.

RINL CMD P. Madhusudan said vigilance played a crucial role in eradicating corruption in every organisation.

Conclusion ceremony of Vigilance Awareness Week was held at NTPC Simhadri.

Prof. D.V.R. Murthy of Andhra University spoke on public participation in promoting integrity and eradicating corruption. NTPC Simhadri Group General Manager P.K. Bondriya, Group General Manager gave away the prizes.

The week was conducted at Skill Development Institute, Arilova campus by HPCL, Visakha Regional Office on Saturday in the presence of students, faculty and associates. Institute in-charge C.V.N. Das called for all-out fight against corruption.

BHEL-Heavy Plate and Vessels Plant organised a lecture by Samba Das, president of ISKCON-Vizag, on public participation in promoting integrity and eradicating corruption.

Bank of India gave away prizes to winners of essay and elocution competitions.

Indian Overseas Bank conducted several programmes as part of weeklong celebrations to create awareness on vigilance.

