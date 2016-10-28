Call for collective steps to address adolescents’ issues

From a comprehensive news format to micro news that can be shared through WhatsApp, there is a major shift in terms of news presentation over the past few decades. What needs to be focused on is how one reaches out to people effectively, addressing core issues such as challenges faced by adolescents, Chairman of Board of Studies of Journalism and Mass Communication of Andhra University D.V.R. Murthy said on Thursday.

He was addressing mediapersons, students and NGO representatives at a day-long workshop on ‘Media consultation on reporting on adolescents’ organised by UNICEF and Uttarandhra Journalists Front. “Media plays an imperative role to bring out problems experienced by adolescents. As there are fewer stories covered by various newspapers on the subject, I thought of bringing out a first-of-its-kind book ‘Adolescence and news reporting’,” said Prof. Murthy after releasing the 64-page book.

Advocacy and Communication specialist of UNICEF Prosun Sen said the UN organisation has been working on IKEA Foundation-funded adolescent empowerment project over the last six months involving NGOs and Andhra University. “The project is initiated in India, Afghanistan and Pakistan as child marriages remain rampant in these countries. Visakhapatnam has been selected for the endeavour as there is high incidence of child marriages, especially in tribal hamlets. The session covers several issues faced by adolescents, making their voices heard and views count,” he said.

Citing examples, Assistant Professor of Department of Social Work, AU S. Haranath briefed on devising ways to improve the lives of youngsters and help them overcome fears and insecurities by creating a strong support network.

AU Registrar V. Uma Maheswara Rao emphasised the media’s role in sensitising people about adolescent empowerment. S. Balaraju of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights elaborated national flagship programmes and policies.

Secretary of UJF N. Nageswara Rao and Narava Prakasa Rao of Bala Vikas Foundation said youngsters should be made part of decision-making process.