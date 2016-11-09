CREDAI to revive security award

Visakhapatnam Chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) has decided to revive the Aswini Mrudula Award given for providing best security to apartments from this year.

Chairman of CREDAI K. Rama Krishna Rao on Saturday announced this at the curtain-raiser function for its property show scheduled in December.

A cheque for Rs.2.5 lakh was handed over to winner of the draw in the last year’s property show Adapa Satya Surendra Babu.

Convener of the property show and vice-president Peela Koteswara Rao said a number of incentives would be offered during the show, a press release said.

President G.V.V.S. Narayana, who was in the chair, said CREDAI members were committed to quality housing and timely completion of projects.

Indian Institute of Architects Visakhapatnam Centre Chairman S.V.L.N. Sastry, SBI-RACPC Assistant General Manager Ch. Narayana Rao, CREDAI honorary secretary B. Srinivasa Rao, co-convener of the show E. Ashok Kumar and treasurer K.S.R.K. Raju participated in the meeting.