CREDAI property expo in Dec.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Visakhapatnam Chapter, will organise its annual property exhibition for three days from December 23 at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds.

The show would provide a platform for properties across the spectrum and interior and building materials, said CREDAI Visakhapatnam Chapter president G.V.V.S. Narayana at a press conference.

With 4,850 members across the country, CREDAI went by rules and had its code of conduct even before the Real Estate (Regulation) Act came, he said.

He, however, expressed concern at the cement price that shot up by Rs.100 to Rs.125 a bag. Also though sand supply was made free by the State government, there had been artificial scarcity for a month now, he said. SBI Deputy General Manager Ajoy Kumar Pandit who released the brochure said the SBI offered waiver of processing fee for State and Central government employees, for properties with tie-up with builders and take-over loans from November 1 to December 31.

Also with slashing of interest rate by 0.15 per cent of late, at 9.15 per cent the bank was offering the lowest interest rate on home loans, Mr. Pandit said. With an AGM exclusively for home loans, disbursement was being done in seven to eight days and for tie-up properties in three days.

Regional Manager M.V.S.S.N. Srinivas Prasad explained the shift from project-specific finance to asset-backed finance and the benefits stretching over a longer period.

CREDAI vice-president P. Koteswara Rao said the last two property shows were a big success and in 2015 the walk-ins were 6500 and the December show was expected to attract 10,000.

Honorary secretary B. Srinivasa Rao said the exhibition would showcase properties from Lankelapalem and Kurmannapalem to Endada and Madhurawada and more than 60 per cent of space would go to builders’ projects. SBI AGMs Ch. Sekhar Rao, D. Raja Ramamohana Rao and Ch. Narayana Rao participated.