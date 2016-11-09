CPI(M) protest against ‘foisting’ of cases

A protest was staged under aegis of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) at Gandhi statue, opposite the GVMC Office, here on Tuesday to condemn the ‘foisting of false cases’ against the CPI(M) district secretary K. Lokanadham and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) district secretary V.V. Srinivasa Rao.

CPI(M) Greater Visakha City Committee secretary B. Ganga Rao alleged that Mr. Lokanadham and Mr. Srinivasa Rao had tried to prevent S. Ravindra of Alwar Das Educational Institutions ‘from indulging in malpractices in the registration of voters for the forthcoming MLC elections’. He alleged that the TDP had resorted to large scale irregularities in the registration for voters for the Graduates Constituency in North Andhra. Officials were threatened and made accept thousands of illegally even after the deadline for registration of voters expired on Nov 6. He demanded that the Election Commission should conduct a detailed investigation into the issue.