CM seeks to allay fears over beach love fest

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has categorically stated that no festival that is against the culture or tradition will be organised on the beach.

Referring to the controversy over ‘beach love festival’ proposed in the city sometime in February, he said some people were creating unnecessary problems stating that love festival with bikini-clad women would be held on a big scale, and asserted that they would not allow such events. “This government will never encourage anything against our culture and tradition, or that will spoil youth,” Mr. Naidu asserted at a meeting organised to give away house-site pattas at A. U. Engineering College Grounds here.

Women organisations and opposition parties have been protesting against the proposed festival.

MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju of the BJP has also opposed the estival.

The Chief Minister said traditions would be nourished and the available tourist attractions like Araku and Lammasingi would be used effectively to promote tourism. Mr. Naidu also used the occasion to clarify on the issue of allotment of 15 acres of land near Buddhist site Thotlakonda to Filmnagar Cultural Centre. Heritage activists and Buddhists have been protesting against the decision. “I will review the decision. The government would not hurt the sentiments of any section and respect everyone and carry them along,” he said. Foundation stone had already been laid for the centre.

