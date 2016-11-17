CM’s itinerary

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the historic first Test here on Thursday.

Giving details of his visit to the district, Panchayat Raj, NREGS and RWS Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu said the Chief Minister would arrive here by a special aircraft and arrive at the stadium at 8 a.m. for the opening of the match. From there he will fly to Lakshmipuram near Chodavaram for the Jana Chaitanya Yatra of TDP at 9.45 a.m. As part of the yatra, he will address party men there.

From Chodavaram, he will arrive at A.U. Engineering College Grounds at 3 p.m. to participate in the distribution of house-site pattas and give away DWCRA loan waiver second instalment.