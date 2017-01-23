CITU decries ‘hype’ over Partnership Summit

Poking fun at hype over CII Partnership Summit being held here on January 27 and 28, CITU leaders said on Sunday that after signing MoUs at 2016 with a promise of providing jobs to 10 lakh, the government had achieved nothing till date.

“In 2016, the summit was held at Visakhapatnam amid fanfare. MoUs worth ₹ 4.78 lakh crore were signed and it was said 10 lakh jobs will be created. Again now the summit is being held. The State government says investment of lakhs of crores will pour in,” the CITU leaders said.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who just returned from World Economic Forum conclave held at Davos says this will be another landmark. Till now, the Chief Minister, Ministers, bureaucrats/toured around the globe and visited Singapore, Malaysia and other countries. Finally, result is negligible except wasting public money,” CITU State president Ch. Narsinga Rao, AP Public Sector Coordination Committee convener S. Jyoteeswara Rao and Water Transport Workers’ Federation vice-president V.S. Padmanabham said here.

The CITU leaders said so far the investment that had come was nominal and the MoUs had turned into eyewash.