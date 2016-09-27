Burglars strike at Bheemili

A 56-year-old woman was assaulted, gagged and bound inside her residence at Krishna Colony under Bheemunipatnam police station limits in city limits, allegedly by a burglary gang, before they made good with 165 gms of gold ornaments, 500 gms of silver articles and Rs. 5,000 in cash, late on Sunday night.

The police said K.V.S.N. Murthy, employee of HPCL and his wife K. Shyamala, a government school teacher are residing at Bheemunipatnam area for the past few years. On Sunday, evening Mr. Murthy had gone for his duty and Shyamala was sleeping in the house.

The gang gained entry into the house by removing the window’s grill. They then beat her up and tied her hands with a rope and gagged her by using a cloth.

Later, they snatched her gold chain and also looted the valuables in the cupboard.

In the wee hours, when Ms. Shyamala’s husband returned home from duty, he found his wife in that condition and the valuables missing.

Based on a complaint, DCP (Crime) T. Ravi Kumar Murthy along with his team visited the spot. The CLUES team was also pressed into service.

The police are suspecting that it may be the handiwork of inter-State gangs, who have been striking at various places in the city, since last couple of months.