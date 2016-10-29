Buddhists continue stir against land allotment

In a sustained agitation by the Buddhists and those concerned about protection of Buddhist monuments, a dharna was held in front of the Collectorate here on Friday in protest against allotment of 15 acres to the Film Nagar Cultural Club on the Thotlakonda Buddist monument site.

The Buddhist Monument Protection Committee, a joint action committee of Buddhists, which organised the protest said the Thotlakonda Buddhist monument dates back to third century BC and one of the rarest Buddhist monument located on sea shore and has already been declared as a protected monument. The 600 acres of the monument and 200 meters radius around it was declared as a protected place by the Union government in 1992. This area also falls in the Coastal Regulatory Zone area and no construction can take place. But the State government has allotted 15 acres for the Film Nagar Cultural Club where games of cards, etc. are likely to be held, the committee said. It also recalled that an American historian said exploration of the monument was not completed and there are still many tombs and constructions lying undetected in the hilly area of the monument. Convenor of the committee Kothapalli Venkata Ramana, Prof. P.D. Satyapal of Andhra University, T. Sreerama Murthy of AP Civil Rights Organisation participated.