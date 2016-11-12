Bridegroom commits suicide

Not interested in getting married to a bride fixed by his parents and keen to marry a girl he had loved, a 25-year old youth committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling fan in his room, a day before his marriage at his residence in Burma Colony under Malkapuram police station limits on Friday.
The deceased was identified as G. Shiva (25), a painter by profession.
According to Inspector of Malkapuram Police Station, D. Kesava Rao, the deceased’s marriage was arranged with a girl from Vizianagaram but ever since the marriage date was announced, he had been telling his parents that he was not interested in the marriage, but would like to marry the girl with whom he was in love.
But his parents did not heed to his requests and fixed the marriage.
At around 4 a.m. on Friday, Shiva committed suicide hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his room.
His elder brother informed the police about the incident.
Police are yet to find out whether Shiva had any girlfriend.
A case has been registered a case and investigation is on.
