Brahmin corporation schemes to benefit over one lakh

In a period of three years, A.P. Brahmin Welfare Corporation (ABC) intends to benefit one lakh persons under various schemes launched by it.

Corporation Managing Director Changavalli Venkat told reporters here that in the first year the schemes covered 11,000 persons and in the second year 33,000.

The corporation, launched in December 2014, was allocated Rs.25 crore in the first year and Rs.35 crore in the next year and Rs.65 crore in 2016-17.

While the corporation would spend the allocated money on education, skill-building, promoting entrepreneurship and welfare schemes, an indication had been given by the Chief Minister that another Rs.30 crore to Rs.35 crore would be allocated around December if required. This year so far Rs.23 crore was spent benefiting 12,535 persons. Answering questions, Mr. Venkat said the schemes of the corporation were meant for those coming under Brahmin-OC category with certificate and Aadhaar identity and living in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Formed by Mr. Chandrababu Naidu fulfilling the election promise, the corporation was able to convey the government’s objective that it cared about the community’s development and welfare. “I myself have addressed 68 meetings for which 30,000 to 35,000 people attended,” he said. The schemes were administered online and all the eligible among those who had applied were getting the benefits, he said.

Interactive session

Participating in a meeting organised by Vizag Brahmin Welfare Society, he said Brahmin Credit Society building would be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on October 25. Society honorary president T.S.R. Prasad and other were present.