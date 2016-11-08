Boy successfully treated for brain fever

A two-year old boy P. Ghayashyam of Aganampudi was treated for brain fever on ventilator for 45 days at a hospital in old Gajuwaka area recently.

Ghyashyam was admitted to the hospital with high fever and stroke Mortality rate in such kind of brain fever and fits and was diagnosed as suffering from brain fever. As he could not breath freely and fits could not be controlled through injections, the boy was put on ventilator and continued with it for 45 days, Sunrise Children Hosptial’s T. Tirupathi said. Mortality rate in such kind of brain fever is 60 per cent but due to the boy kept in the paediatric intensive care unit for a long time and treated by a team of experienced doctors using ultramodern equipment, he cold survive, Dr. Tirupathi said.

The entire treatment stretching for 52 days was provided free of cost since the boy’s parents could not afford the same. Other doctors involved in the treatment are Ganesh Sanku, Ch. Praveen, P.V. Ramana, K. Sri Lakshmi and Sivarama Krishna.