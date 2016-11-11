Book exhibition at high school a big draw

From books published in 1910 to 1913 and 1919, a wide range of books are on display at Government Queen Mary’s High School on Thursday as part of the two-day book exhibition to mark the week-long ‘Pathanotsavam’ initiated by State government. Apart from the book exhibition, students performed classical dance and presented skits that focused on themes such as promoting cleanliness and teamwork.
Over 600 books of various genres have been displayed at the venue. A separate corner has been set up for hundred-year-old books. According to drawing master and library in-charge of the school Anil Joshi, a number of books have been damaged when cyclone Hudhud had hit the coast two years ago. “It took quite a while for us to bring back the library to normalcy as some of the books were damaged and preserving rare books turned out to be even more challenging,” he said. A number of students shared how reading habit encouraged them to explore new subjects. “Earlier, I used to read only moral stories. Nowadays, I have started exploring other genres too. Despite my hectic schedule that mostly revolves around school and tuition centre, I try to spend at least 30 minutes reading a book,” says Anjani, Class IX student, adding that reading helps her relax.
The exhibition will be open on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
