Bomb hoax at Sampath Vinayaka temple

A bomb hoax at the popular Sri Sampath Vinayaka temple in Asilmetta area of the city sent the police into a tizzy on Friday.

A phone call was received claiming that a bomb has been planted at the temple. However, no explosive was recovered after the search operation, leading to the police calling it a hoax call.

One of the priests of the temple received a phone call from an anonymous number around 2 p.m. informing him that a bomb has been planted on the temple premises.

The priest immediately informed the police and the bomb detection and disposal squad reached the spot and searched the temple, but did not recover any explosive material.

The Three-Town Police said they formed a special team to identify the caller and nab him.