Body of missing student found

The body of the final-year engineering student, who had been missing since Friday, was found on Monday on the banks of the Sharada River at Ummalada village in Munagapaka mandal of Visakhapatnam district. He was identified as D. Pradeep and a resident of Aganampudi. He was in the final-year of EEE at a private engineering college in Makavaripalem.

According to the police, Pradeep was reportedly close to a second-year girl student from the same college who hailed from Kasimkota area. On Friday evening, Pradeep and his classmate Murali, followed the girl from the college on a bike and as she alighted at the Kasimkota bus stand, they accompanied her to a roadside eatery to have ‘pani puris’.

Altercation

While they were talking a few of the relatives of the girl approached them and after an altercation with Pradeep, they manhandled him. In the meantime, Murali fled the spot on the bike.

Later, when Pradeep did not return home and after they learnt from Murali what had happened, his parents approached the police at Kasimkota.

According to Anakapalle DSP Purushottam, the body was found late on Monday evening and was sent for post-mortem examination. Investigation is on.

“We are going into the details and it is too early to say what had happened. We are exploring all angles,” he said. Sub-Inspector of Kasimkota police station Madhusudan said that the members from the girl’s family were questioned and they informed that they had let the boy go after warning him. “However, we are still questioning them to ascertain the facts,” he said.

Pradeep’s father D. Ramu is a tailor and the family members staged a dharna in front of the police station alleging negligence on part of the police.