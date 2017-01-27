Boat race for fishermen

A boat racing competition is being organised by the Indian Coast Guard to commemorate the 40th Coast Guard Raising Day at the RK Beach here on Jan 29.
The objective of the event is to inculcate a feeling of brotherhood among fishermen community and Indian Coast Guard. Around 100 participants and 20 country boats are expected to participate in the event, according to Assistant Commandant (Coast Guard) Jeevesh Anand.
Police Commissioner T. Yoganand will be the chief guest at the inaugural function.
Around 2,000 people, including those from the fishermen community, are expected to gather at RK Beach to witness the event.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor