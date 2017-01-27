Boat race for fishermen

A boat racing competition is being organised by the Indian Coast Guard to commemorate the 40th Coast Guard Raising Day at the RK Beach here on Jan 29.

The objective of the event is to inculcate a feeling of brotherhood among fishermen community and Indian Coast Guard. Around 100 participants and 20 country boats are expected to participate in the event, according to Assistant Commandant (Coast Guard) Jeevesh Anand.

Police Commissioner T. Yoganand will be the chief guest at the inaugural function.

Around 2,000 people, including those from the fishermen community, are expected to gather at RK Beach to witness the event.