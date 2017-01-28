Birla Group, Bharat Forge make firm commitment

VISAKHAPATNAM: Aditya Birla Group announced an investment of ₹7,000 crore and Bharat Forge Ltd ₹1,300 crore in various parts of Andhra Pradesh on the first day of the two-day CII Partnership Summit-cum-Sunrise AP Investment Meet on Friday.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said they had already made an investment of ₹10,000 crore in various projects in AP.

“We will invest ₹7,000 crore in the next two years which includes ₹3,000 crore in the expansion of the cement factory at Tadipatri in Anantapur district and further improvement in the network of Idea Cellular,” he said.

He said through their investments made so far, they had created jobs for 11,000 people.

Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge Ltd Baba Kalyani said they would make an investment of ₹1,300 crore in the defence and space components-making unit in Anantapur. It will create jobs for 1,500 to 2,000 people.

Mr. Kalyani said their two big projects to manufacture automotive and industrial components in Nellore were right on track. These projects, he said, were envisaged with an investment of ₹1,400 crore to generate jobs for 3,500 to 4,000 people.