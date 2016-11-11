Biker Gota Satish Kumar, double amputee, aims for world record

At first glance, Gota Satish Kumar looks like any other motorcycle enthusiast enjoying a drive along the beach road. The fluttering Indian flag behind his 350 cc Royal Enfield, two swaddle bags and a couple of biker groups’ batches on his rider jacket might just pique an onlooker’s interest.

But his confident physical appearance and a never-say-die spirit never give away the fact that this 36-year-old is a double amputee who is on a record-breaking solo motorcycle ride.

On September 2, Satish embarked on his journey from his hometown Rayagada in Odisha with an aim to create history by attempting both, Guinness and Limca Book of Records. He has also completed 19,000 km till now, covering 29 States and five Union Territories, making a record as a solo motorcycle rider in the physically challenged category.

However, the biker isn’t content with stopping there and is now on a mission to complete 50,000 km solo ride that will place him on the Guinness Book in the general category as well. “Ability and disability are human perceptions. Through my journey I want to emphasise this message,” said Satish, who made a halt in Visakhapatnam on Thursday before heading for Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Chennai in the next leg of his journey.

Eleven years ago, both his legs had to be amputated knee-down after he lost his legs in a train accident. The incident changed his life forever. “I was doing my MBA in Visakhapatnam at that time. That incident changed my perspective of life. I call that incident as my rebirth,” said Satish during an interaction with The Hindu . It took him months to come out of depression and complete his MBA on the wheelchair. He later started a travel consultancy firm.

One day, he read a news report on a teenage suicide over an utterly insignificant issue. That brought about a big change in him. He got enabled by prosthetic legs and soon set off on his solo motorcycle ride with an aim to motivate the youth.

He encountered several challenges along his journey.

“The most difficult patch was the Agartala to Mizoram route where it took me 20 hours to cover 180 km. I had to ride for nine hours with my left [prosthetic] leg on air as the footrest broke,” he recalled.

He plans to complete his ride by January next year.

His family and friends are able to track his journey by Go GPS, a product of NewSolutions that is giving him tech support and will soon be bringing out a book covering his travel experiences. His dream is to scale Mt. Everest.