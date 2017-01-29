Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao cell inaugurated

To create awareness on child labour, crimes against children and child sexual abuse, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao cell was inaugurated at Dr. Durgabai Deshmukh Centre for Women’s Studies, Andhra University here on Saturday.

According to State co-convener of Union government’s initiative Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Rahimunnisa Begum, network of volunteers will extend support to the activities to be held at the cell.

The cell was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao. The cell will conduct workshops, free legal aid camps and vocational skill training programme. A poster was unveiled on the occasion. , Registrar V. Umamaheswara Rao and director of Dr. Durgabai Deshmukh Centre for Women’s Studies B. Ratna Kumari were present.

“Besides these, vocational training will also be provided to mothers of girlchildren who do not have proper economic support system,” Ms. Begum told The Hindu, indicating that similar cells will be launched at various colleges in the city.

Blouse designing, craft making and jute bags stitching, among other crafts will be taught at the cell batch-wise. A detailed presentation of the cell’s upcoming activities was given on the campus.