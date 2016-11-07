Visakhapatnam

Be wary of scam-tainted leaders: Ashok

Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju having a lighter moment with BJP leader P.V. Chalapathi Rao at Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations in the city on Sunday.— PHOTO: C.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Sunday called for collective effort to further strengthen the system for nation’s progress thus leaving a better legacy of values to pass on to the next generation.

Participating in the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Kshatriya Kalyana Mandapam here, Mr. Raju said leaders should take pride in the history of the nation’s rich culture and heritage.

“Today, if we are able to breathe the air of freedom, it is because of the great contribution and sacrifices made by leaders like Sardar Patel. Let us pay tribute to the ‘Iron Man’ by following the path of righteousness in the field we step into and making a conscious effort to take the nation forward,” he said.

Drawing comparison between the past and present political scenario, Mr. Raju said: “In the past, leaders used to make sacrifices and go to jail for the welfare of the people. Nowadays, some of the politicians are going to jail after amassing huge wealth and involving in scams. What is even more surprising is that they are trying to occupy top posts after their release from the jail.”

He cautioned the people to be wary of such leaders. “They should be stamped as thieves.” He further warned that if people failed to question such leaders, it would not take much time for the country to slip back into the days of British Raj.

BJP city president M. Nagendra and party senior leader P.V. Chalapathi Rao also spoke.

