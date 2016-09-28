Battling against social stigma

Nestled in a far corner of Tatichetlapalem is Vasudeva Nagar where a number of residents are afflicted by leprosy in varying degrees.

Though the situation in terms of amenities has changed over the years, residents say the cleaning regimen happens monthly once. As far as maintenance is concerned, the colony barely draws any attention of the GVMC. Those residing here say they pool up funds and try to clear the garbage and take care of the sewage disposal by outsourcing workers.

Even though cure is possible through modern medicine, those suffering from leprosy continue to face social stigma and discrimination and their children are subjected to hardship. “Despite being highly qualified, most of us are unable to get well-paid jobs and had to settle for petty jobs. Even at workplaces, we cannot reveal the status of our parents as it leads to unwarranted discrimination,” says a resident who doesn’t want to be named.

A majority of residents from neighbouring villages made Vasudeva Nagar their home for the past 50 years. “Earlier, there were over 150 patients residing in the colony. Today there are only 30 to 40 persons. However, condition of some of the patients continues to be pathetic as they are deprived of essential healthcare and support system. Government intervention and NGOs support are required to improve their quality of life,” says L. Narayana Rao, president of the colony association, indicating Antyodaya ration cards and revised government schemes can provide a major relief to them.

The vacant plot beside the colony has turned into a natural habitat for snakes. Colony residents say during monsoon these poisonous reptiles slither into their homes and expose them to snakebites. "Since leprosy affected people cannot move swiftly to drive away the venomous creatures away, it becomes a horrid experience for them whenever a snake finds a comfortable corner in their home," says A. Narasa Rao, a resident, adding that stray dog menace is another problem they have to put up with.