Bank fraud: needle points to bigger network

Police suspect that some other bank officials could be involved in the fraud case that took place on Friday in Bank of India, Suryabagh branch.

Sources in the police say a few other suspects, apart from the head cashier Sai Suresh who colluded with a gang to defraud the bank, were being questioned in the case, and there appears to be a bigger network in the case.

The fraud took place on Friday when the cashier of the bank Sai Suresh was trapped by a gang on the pretext of exchanging Rs. 30 lakh, all in Rs. 500 denominations printed before 2005, for a commission of Rs. 3 lakhs in return.

The bags were exchanged outside the bank and only after retuning to his seat did the cashier realise that he had been duped, as the bag contained blank paper bundles with one Rs. 500 rupee note on the top of each of the bundles.