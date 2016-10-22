Bank celebrates foundation day

The 86th Foundation Day was celebrated by Vijaya Bank here on Friday. Regional Manager of the bank P. Srinivasa Reddy said the bank was established by a group of enterprising farmers in a nondescript town in Mangalore in 1931.

He said the bank became a scheduled bank in 1958 and nine similar banks were merged with it during the period 1963-1966 and was later nationalised in 1980. Visakhapatnam region has a network of 51 branches and 47 ATMs and the total business touched Rs.2,498.48 crore till September 30.