Bank cashier walks into cheating gang’s trap

A bank cashier was taken into custody by the police for interrogation for reportedly trying to defraud the bank by colluding with a gang.

It may be recalled that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked the public in the past to exchange with old notes the old currency notes issued before 2005, which do not bear the year of issue. The year of issue is printed on the bottom of reverse side of the new notes. A cheating gang approached Head Cashier Sai Suresh of the Bank of India branch at Jagadamba junction and struck a deal with him to exchange old notes. The gang promised to give him old notes double the value, if he gave them new notes for Rs.30 lakh. The gang members waited outside the bank and called the accused Sai Suresh on his mobile on Thursday. The accused took Rs.30 lakh cash from the bank and exchanged the currency with that given by gang members. The accused realised that he was cheated after coming back to the bank, when he found white papers in the cash bundles with Rs.500 notes at the top, .

The Chief Manager came to know that there was a cash shortage of Rs.30 lakh, when the accounts were closed for the day. Sai Suresh admitted his mistake and told him that he was cheated by the gang members. On a complaint filed by the Chief Manager, Maharanipeta Inspector R. Govinda Rao is investigating.