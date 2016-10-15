Bank cashier walks into cheating gang’s trap

A bank cashier was taken into custody by the police for interrogation for reportedly trying to defraud the bank by colluding with a gang.
It may be recalled that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked the public in the past to exchange with old notes the old currency notes issued before 2005, which do not bear the year of issue. The year of issue is printed on the bottom of reverse side of the new notes. A cheating gang approached Head Cashier Sai Suresh of the Bank of India branch at Jagadamba junction and struck a deal with him to exchange old notes. The gang promised to give him old notes double the value, if he gave them new notes for Rs.30 lakh. The gang members waited outside the bank and called the accused Sai Suresh on his mobile on Thursday. The accused took Rs.30 lakh cash from the bank and exchanged the currency with that given by gang members. The accused realised that he was cheated after coming back to the bank, when he found white papers in the cash bundles with Rs.500 notes at the top, .
The Chief Manager came to know that there was a cash shortage of Rs.30 lakh, when the accounts were closed for the day. Sai Suresh admitted his mistake and told him that he was cheated by the gang members. On a complaint filed by the Chief Manager, Maharanipeta Inspector R. Govinda Rao is investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor