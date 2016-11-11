B.Tech student’s murder: Five arrested

Five persons were arrested by the District Police on Thursday in connection with the suspicious death of D. Pradeep, a final year B. Tech student of Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology at Makavarapalem.
The police said Pradeep was murdered over his love affair with a girl at Kasimkota on Oct. 29 and his body was found on the banks of the Sarada River on Oct. 31.
The arrested were K Venkata Sai alias Vizag Sai, G Saketh, Y Chinna, Y Murthy and one juvenile delinquent. The police are also suspecting the involvement of K Kiran, soldier with Indian Army, and a few others in the murder case.
They sent a letter to Indian Army Headquarters seeking permission to interrogate Kiran.
