B.C. Roy award for city doctor

Visakhapatnam: Dr. Digumarthi Raghunadha Rao, Director of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Visakhapatnam, has bagged the Dr. B.C. Roy National Award for the year 2016 in the category “To recognise the best talents in encouraging the development of specialities in different branches of medicine”.

A communication to this effect was received by Dr. Raghunadha Rao from Dr. Jayshree Mehta, president of the Medical Council of India.