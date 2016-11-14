Awareness walk on diabetes

LV Prasad Eye Hospital organised a walk on Beach Road on Sunday to create awareness about diabetes.

Healthy lifestyle

Organised from Kali Temple junction to YMCA building in connection with World Diabetes Day and Children’s Day, the doctors explained to the morning walkers on the need for healthy lifestyle, diet management, and regular check-ups.

The walk was flagged off by Vijayanagar Biotech Limited Chairman Ranga Raju. Supporter of free primary eye care testing centre at LVPEI.and Managing Director of Cosmicon infrastructure Venkatapathi Raju and U.B. Reddy from AP Pollution Control Board were present.

Visually challenged students from Nethra Vidyalaya also took part in the walk.