Auditions for Miss Visakha held

Scores of starry-eyed aspiring models chinned up with lipsticks and misty mascaras and donning their best outfits to take part in the first auditions of Miss Visakha held at Meghalaya Hotel on Thursday.

After rounds of screenings, 32 contestants were shortlisted from a total of 180 who turned up for the event that was jointly organised by Sai Creative Entertainment, Ray Events and Hampshire Events.

The judges for the auditions were G. Sunmohan Reddy, fashion designer Ch. Sravani, beautician D. Sunita.

The shortlisted candidates will be groomed on several areas from Friday onwards. After the grooming and training, 20 finalists will be selected who will take part in the finals for the Miss Visakha contest to be held on November 18.

The finalists will be assessed on their confidence level, intelligence and spontaneity in responding to a set of questions, among other parameters.

The event sponsors were Divinity Properties and Bokam Srinu.

The event managers were Sai Gottipaati and D. Ravikumar.