Applications invited for Mission Everest

To scale Mount Everest under the Mission Everest Scheme, the Youth Services Department is inviting applications. Candidates aged between 18 and 29 years can apply for the mission. Priority will be given for women, SCs and STs as there is reservation for them.

Those applying for the scheme should have studied in any school or college or university in Andhra Pradesh for four years. The family income of those residing in rural area should not exceed Rs.81,000 per annum and should not be more than Rs.1.03 lakh for those living in urban area.

Interested candidates should send filled in applications to: Setvis Office, Yuvajana Bhavan, Visakhapatnam-2 before November 9. Further details can be had over contact no: 0891-2558291 or 9849913079.