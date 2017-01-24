App that connects communities

Planning to do a creative writing course in University of Toronto but like to know about the faculty and facilities available there or speaking to the students in advance?

All one has to do is post the question and get your queries answered through an app. Listing out over 35 categories, Askpal.com tries to connect communities across the globe and provide a unique networking platform to clarify doubts or find solution to a spectrum of problems.

The free app, launched last month, caters to several segments and connects communities located across the world. From locating a restaurant in a particular neighbourhood to sorting out problems faced by children, finding out details about an internship to accessing itinerary information before heading to a specific destination, the app, available on Android and iOS platforms, provides an avenue to seek information and receive answers.

Explaining the features of the app, global community manager of Askpal, Chandrika Nimmagadda said the free platform was enabled with two options – anonymous and paid. “The latter one is optional and provided to encourage more participation. The person who asks the question will have to pay a nominal charge to the one who answers it,” she said.