An enriching experience for students

A team of 60 students of B.V.K. Junior College visited the Biodiversity Park at RCD Hospital premises recently to study the plant species. It was an enriching experience for the students who learnt about the several plant species, some rare and endangered ones, which are housed at the park. Founder of the Biodiversity Park M. Rama Murthy took the students around to explain various segments.

One of the new features at the park is the natural desert garden being created by the team of Dolphin Nature Conservation Society in collaboration with VUDA. This section houses 150 desert plant species such as succulents and cacti and will be kept in a simulated environment with pebbles, sand and rocks to replicate its natural ambience in the desert. “We are developing the rocky path and translocating some of the species from our desert house section to this natural garden,” Rama Murthy told The Hindu . At present, the park has over 500 desert plants including a rare collection of ‘living pebbles’ species.

The students were taken around this newly developed section of the park and explained the properties of the desert plant species. Principal of BVK Junior College K. Krishnaveni accompanied the students for the educational trip.