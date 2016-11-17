All set for massive house-site distribution programme

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will give away 31,000 house-site pattas at a meeting at Andhra University Engineering College Grounds here on Thursday. Announcing this at a press conference here on Wednesday, Minister for Panchayat Raj Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu described the distribution of pattas as historic in the history of the city.

The distribution of pattas follows the government’s decision to regularise the encroachments of up to 100 square yards free of cost under GO No.296. Officials estimate that the cost of the land will be about Rs.4,000 crore. With the cost of land on an average of Rs.10,000 a square yard each family would benefit by Rs.10 lakh, the Minister said. As many as 150 stalls will be set up at the grounds and at each stall 200 women will be given away the title deeds. Arrangements will be made for officials and Janmabhoomi Committee members to sit in the counters with each counter to be supervised by an officer.

In keeping with the tradition, the women will also be presented vermillion, turmeric and a blouse-piece along with the pattas. All the women have been sent personal invitations in the name of the Chief Minister. The women have to bring their Aadhaar card and the receipt for Rs.510 made by them.

About 60,000 to 70,000 have applied for regularisation of house-sites of which 31,000 are found to be eligible. In the case of the others, survey and verification was going on and people whose applications were rejected may apply again, he said. On regularising houses on Simhachalam Devasthanam lands, he said a petition was pending in the court.

The Minister said

second instalment of Rs.3,000 each totalling Rs.148 crore to DWCRA women from rural areas and the city will be given away.