Alka Yagnik to rock the city on Feb.18

Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik will be performing in the city on February 18 for a fund raising concert for Rohit Memorial Trust’s ‘Gyan Lakshmi Project’ at the Andhra University Convocation Hall. The singer, who has been part of the Hindi music industry for over three decades, has sung more than 4,000 songs in various languages and is the winner of two national awards apart from several other awards for the best playback singer.

As part of the musical concert, Rohit Memorial Trust is also organising a singing contest called ‘Voice of Vizag’ on February 10 and 11 at White House, Pandurangapuram for singers above 16 years. Announcing this at the press conference, Gurmeet Kohli, project director of the trust, said “the contest is being organised to provide a platform to bring out for the singing talents of the city. The winners will get prizes worth Rs. 25,000.” The winner of the contest will get a chance to work with Vizag based music director Ashirvad Luke in his next film project. The registration fee for the contest is Rs 500 and applications are available at Harmony Musicals, Razzmatazz, Karachiwala and Sweet India.

Sharing details about the ‘Gyan Lakshmi Project’, Meenakshi Anantram of Rohit Memorial Trust said in the past one year the project has covered five GVMC schools, two private schools and two schools in tribal areas to spread awareness on cervical cancer and genital hygiene among girls. “This year, we are starting a mentorship programme for 20 girl students under the project,” she added.

This apart, a ‘Say No to Plastics’ campaign will be launched in March at the Railway Station in an effort to make the place plastic-free.

The fund raised by the musical event will kick-start the ‘WOW’ (Women of Wellness’ programme in which biker Vaishali More will travel across the State to propagate wellness projects in villages.