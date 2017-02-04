Visakhapatnam

Airport handled 1,400 delegates during Partnership Summit

The Visakhapatnam Airport has handled around 1,400 national and international delegates, who participated in the CII AP Partnership Summit held in the city on January 27 and 28.

The VVIP s, who participated in the summit, included Union Minister of Finance, Urban Development, Petroleum, Railways, Civil Aviation, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, foreign delegates from Ukraine, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.

Despite the handling of chartered flights and special flights, the operation of scheduled flights was not affected on the two days, Airport Director Vinod Sharma said. The non-schedule aircraft pertained to corporates like Essar, Birla, Reliance, Adani, Bharat Forge, Jindal, GMR and Hindalco.

The Collector and CII delegates inspected the terminal building of the airport and appreciated the efforts made to improve the ambience at the airport and passenger amenities.

The passenger movement as also flight movements have been registering an increase day by day. Mr. Vinod Sharma said cleanliness at the toilets in the International and Domestic Arrivals has been improved. High standards were being maintained by delegating extra manpower and providing dedicated cleaning staff.

Wall papers have been fixed at the check-in and immigration counters and ambience and cleanliness on the city side of the terminal building has been improved.

