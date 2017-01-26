Agency aroma set to waft summit venue

VISAKHAPATNAM: Araku Valley Coffee, grown organically by tribals at an elevation of 1,100 metres above the sea level, stone carvings, and hand-woven Mangalagiri, Uppada, Gadwal, and Pochampalli saris will be the star attractions at the CII Partnership Summit-cum-Sunrise AP Investment Meet to be organised here on January 27 and 28.

In all, 12 stalls will be put up at the APIIC grounds, Harbour Park, the sea-facing venue for the prestigious event, being organised in Visakhapatnam for the second consecutive time.

The summit will be attended by investors, CEOs of Fortune 2000 companies, and captains of several industries.

CII-AP Chairman G.S. Shiv Kumar told The Hindu that they had received confirmation from 2,000 delegates, of whom 300 were from abroad.

The coffee, marketed by the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), is known for its unique aroma and flavour. It has become a big hit in Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Dubai, and other countries. It has also received several international awards for its distinctive taste.

The GCC will also display Girijan Honey, which is popular across the State.

Lepakshi Emporium, owned by the AP Handicraft Development Corporation, will display its highly-acclaimed stone and wood carvings, and leather lampshades.

The exhibition will have stalls by the AP Tourism Development Corporation and the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) who will highlight the investment potential across the State and Amaravati, termed as the futuristic capital of the world.

There is no decision yet on whether to throw open the exhibition to the public after conclusion of the Partnership Summit.

Last year, the summit was over in the afternoon of January 12.

“The government has to take a decision whether to throw open the exhibition and summit to the public or not,” a senior official of the APIIC said.