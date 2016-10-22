Adult literacy drive to cover 7 lakh people

Adult literacy programme “Andhra Pradesh Sakshar Bharat” will be implemented in all the districts of the State barring East and West Godavari and Krishna districts covering seven lakh people, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said. Inaugurating the seventh phase of the programme at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, he said the programme would be implemented using the services of village coordinators and IKP and NREGS volunteers. All over the State 9,979 adult literacy centres are working.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao congratulated villagers of Rekhavanipalem in Bhimili mandal that achieved 100 per cent literacy.