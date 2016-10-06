Adivasi leaders call for united struggle to achieve rights

Adivasis are at the receiving end, whichever government is in power. “It is high time we wage a united struggle, irrespective of our political affiliation, for achieving our Constitutional rights,” said speakers at the Adivasi Mahasahba, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Adivasi Vikas Parishad here on Wednesday. Acquisition of lands, improper implementation of the rehabilitation package and non-tribals securing fake certificates and eating into the ST reservation quota were some of the issues which need to be addressed urgently, they said.

Former MP from Gujarat and president of Akhil Bharatiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad, New Delhi, Somji Bhai Damor, who participated as chief guest, said that elected representatives and Ministers were grabbing tribal lands in various parts of the country. He alleged that attempts were being made to grab tribal lands in the name of bauxite mining in the Agency areas. As a result of globalisation and commercialisation, non-tribals were encroaching into tribal areas and setting up their companies. On one hand, tribal people were being deprived of their livelihood while on the other, the rule of reservation was not being implemented by these companies.

Attempts are being made to grab tribal lands in the name of bauxite mining.

Somji Bhai Damor

President of Akhil Bharatiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad