Additional halts for Humsafar express

The Railways decided to provide additional stoppage to 12504/03 Kamakhya – Bengaluru Cantt-Kamakhya Humsafar weekly express at Palasa and Srikakulam Road stations over East Coast Railway.
Train No. 12504 Kamakhya-Bengaluru Cantt weekly will arrive at Palasa at 11.10 p.m. and leave 11.12 p.m. on Wednesdays (with effect from Feb 7), to reach Srikakulam Road at 00.03 hours (midnight) and leave at 00.05 hours, arrive in Visakhapatnam at 2.10 a.m. and leave at 2.30 a.m., reach Duvvada at 3.03 a.m. and leave at 3.05 a.m. to reach Bengaluru Cantt the same night (Thursday) at 9.15 p.m.
Train No. 12503 Bengaluru Cantt – Kamakhya weekly will reach Duvvada at 4.40 a.m. and leave at 4.42 a.m. on Saturdays (w.e.f. Feb 10), arrive in Visakhapatnam at 5.10 a.m. and leave at 5.30 a.m. to reach Viziangaram at 6.25 a.m. and leave at 6.40 a.m. to reach Srikakulam Road at 7.19 a.m. and leave at 7.21 a.m. to reach Palasa at 8.18 a.m. and leave at 8.20 a.m. on Sundays, according to a release here on Wednesday.
