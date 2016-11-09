Aadhaar enrolment camp on Nov. 12, 13

Steel City Securities Limited, an Aadhar enrolling agency, approved by National Securities Depository Ltd, will conduct an Aadhar enrolment camp at Visalakshi Nagar Residents’ Welfare Building near Ramalayam on November 12 and 13.

No charge for new cards

New cards are issued free of cost.

Those needing change in existing Aadhar card details and printed PVC card have to pay Rs.15 and Rs.40 respectively.

Revenue Building Association has given permission to set up the enrolment process for two days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Steel City Securities Ltd General Manager (Operations) M. Murali requested the residents of Visalakshi Nagar and nearby areas of Dayalnagar, Police Quarters and Jodugullapalem to make use of the facility.

For any clarification, one could contact K.V.S. Rama Krishna on 9848192732 for further assistance.