AU to have biodiversity park

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao has announced that the university will develop biodiversity park on the AU campus in collaboration with the Dolphin Nature Conservation Society (DNCS).

The DNCS had submitted a requisition to the university expressing its intention to develop a biodiversity park on the university campus.

The Vice-Chancellor, along with his wife G. Vijaya Kumari, visited the Biodiversity Park, developed and maintained by DNCS, on the premises of the Rani Chandramani Devi Hospital at China Waltair here on Sunday. He was accompanied by Prof. U.B. Reddy of the Department of Environmental Science, Head of the Department of Botany Y. Venkateswara Rao and S.B. Padal, an Associate Professor in Botany.

Plant sepcies

DNCS founder and president M. Rama Murty, co-founder M. Mangathayi, secretary S. Pavani and joint secretary STPCL Usha Sri explained to the Vice- Chancellor and the visiting team about the importance of the plant species grown at the park.

DNCS advisors Ram Prasad, K. Krishna Veni and B. Padma were present.

The Vice-Chancellor and his wife spent about two hours at the park.

Prof. Nageswara Rao said that proposed park would be raised on 3 to 4 acres near the Botany Department. He also mooted a proposal to develop a bigger biodiversity park in around 30 acres at Madhurawada.

Dr. Rama Murty said that DNCS would extend technical support by contributing plants and looking after their health. He expressed the view that the bigger park would be unique in Andhra Pradesh.