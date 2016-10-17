Visakhapatnam

AU to have biodiversity park

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao interacting with the members of the Dolphin Nature Conservation Society during a visit to the Biodiversity Park on the premises of RCD Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.— PHOTO: C.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao interacting with the members of the Dolphin Nature Conservation Society during a visit to the Biodiversity Park on the premises of RCD Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.— PHOTO: C.V. SUBRAHMANYAM  

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao has announced that the university will develop biodiversity park on the AU campus in collaboration with the Dolphin Nature Conservation Society (DNCS).

The DNCS had submitted a requisition to the university expressing its intention to develop a biodiversity park on the university campus.

The Vice-Chancellor, along with his wife G. Vijaya Kumari, visited the Biodiversity Park, developed and maintained by DNCS, on the premises of the Rani Chandramani Devi Hospital at China Waltair here on Sunday. He was accompanied by Prof. U.B. Reddy of the Department of Environmental Science, Head of the Department of Botany Y. Venkateswara Rao and S.B. Padal, an Associate Professor in Botany.

Plant sepcies

DNCS founder and president M. Rama Murty, co-founder M. Mangathayi, secretary S. Pavani and joint secretary STPCL Usha Sri explained to the Vice- Chancellor and the visiting team about the importance of the plant species grown at the park.

DNCS advisors Ram Prasad, K. Krishna Veni and B. Padma were present.

The Vice-Chancellor and his wife spent about two hours at the park.

Prof. Nageswara Rao said that proposed park would be raised on 3 to 4 acres near the Botany Department. He also mooted a proposal to develop a bigger biodiversity park in around 30 acres at Madhurawada.

Dr. Rama Murty said that DNCS would extend technical support by contributing plants and looking after their health. He expressed the view that the bigger park would be unique in Andhra Pradesh.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 10:05:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/AU-to-have-biodiversity-park/article16073806.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY