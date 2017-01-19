Visakhapatnam

AU special drive for students with backlogs

Andhra University is taking up a special drive for candidates who have backlogs and want to take up betterment (theory papers only) in BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BBM, BCA, BHMCT courses (common core syllabus) from 1991-92 to 2009-10, under non-grading system.

The candidates can download the examination application from AU website www.aucoe.info before March 31. The examination will be held some time in May or June. The hall tickets will be issued three days before the examination date at the examination block.

Revaluation, answer script verification and supply of written answer scripts are not applicable under this special drive.

