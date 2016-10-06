AU signs MoU with GVMC

The Centre for Studies on Bay of Bengal, Andhra University, which has established laboratories to generate and process aerial photographic data, has entered into an agreement with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) here on Wednesday to carry out research programme on the generation of high resolution aerial photographic data for the entire GVMC area.

Geo-tagging

Apart from photography the centre would also undertake the geo-tagging of the entities and units and provide the basic and attribute data on their location, physical dimensions, along with thematic maps on water, power, drainage, road network and distribution systems.

The MoU also includes a detailed study of a selected zone for assessment of all the properties, public utilities, and their geo-tagging.

The surveys provide ample scope to develop 3D modules of every corner of the city and to provide a virtual visit for the prospective visitors and on-site demonstration for the city visitors. The research programme is expected to be completed within a span of six months was conceived and proposed when Mr. Pravin Kumar was the GVMC Commissioner.

The data being generated will not only help the GVMC to regulate their revenue structure but also facilitates to provide a number of value added services to the citizens of Visakhapatnam, said District Collector and GVMC Special Officer Pravin Kumar.

The MoU was signed by GVMC Commissioner M. Harinarayanan and Registrar of AU V. Uma Maheswara Rao in the presence of Mr. Pravin Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of AU G. Nageswara Rao, Vice-Chairman of APSCHE P. Vijaya Prakash, AU College of Science and Technology Principal C.V. Raman, Director of Centre for Studies on Bay of Bengal P. Rama Rao and other officials from GVMC and AU.

