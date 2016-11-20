AU SDE exam centre shifted

Andhra University School of Distance Education’s centre for its final year B.A., B.Com. and B.Sc. examinations at P.R. Government College, Kakinada has been shifted to AU MSN PG Centre at Atchampeta junction, Kakinda, according to an AU SDE press release issued here on Saturday.

Students, who have opted BVK College, Visakhapatnam as their examination centre are advised to collect their hall-tickets from the centre and write their examinations at Vijnana Bharati Mahila kalasala at police quarters, Visalakshi Nagar, Visakhapatnam.

The examinations commence on November 21.

For other details, students can call AU SDE on 9963474725 or 0891 2844163/2844143/2754966/ 2844142/2550223/2575745 or visit websitewww.andhrauniversity.edu. in/sde, the press rlease added.